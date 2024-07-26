Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.06 EPS

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.01 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.
Bread Financial Price Performance
BFH traded up $2.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.01. 1,346,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,791. Bread Financial has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $55.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Bread Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Bread Financial Company Profile
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bread Financial
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.