Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.06 EPS

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.01 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

Bread Financial Price Performance

BFH traded up $2.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.01. 1,346,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,791. Bread Financial has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $55.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bread Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.47.

View Our Latest Report on BFH

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.