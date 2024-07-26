Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Announces $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Up 0.8 %

Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.80. 2,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $20.27.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

