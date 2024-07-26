Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Announces $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Up 0.8 %
Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.80. 2,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $20.27.
Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile
