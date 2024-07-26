Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.73.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,807,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,560,524,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,534,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,207,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,228 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,959,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $870,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,547,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.