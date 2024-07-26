British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.17. 5,551,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,586,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.57. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $35.20.

Institutional Trading of British American Tobacco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTI. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,394,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,834,000 after acquiring an additional 399,359 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth $732,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

