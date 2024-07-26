Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) were up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $153.58 and last traded at $150.70. Approximately 5,563,804 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 32,091,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom from $156.60 to $204.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.08.

Get Broadcom alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.14 and its 200-day moving average is $148.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,225,987,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 113,495.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,140,060,000 after buying an additional 3,324,288 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,835,737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,181,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,462 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,957 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.