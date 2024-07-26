Brokerages Set DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT at $33.89

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $26.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.52. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.43.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $99,977.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,553.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

