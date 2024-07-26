Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the bank on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Brookline Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years. Brookline Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 56.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.5%.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

BRKL opened at $10.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.79. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $161.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.40 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BRKL

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.