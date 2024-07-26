Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) PT Raised to $11.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.57% from the company’s previous close.
Brookline Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $11.52.
Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $161.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.40 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 6.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.
Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.
