Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) PT Raised to $11.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.57% from the company’s previous close.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $161.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.40 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 6.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2,268.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.