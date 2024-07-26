Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.150-1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Brunswick also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.000-5.500 EPS.

Brunswick Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,421. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.52. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $99.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.13.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). Brunswick had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

BC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Articles

