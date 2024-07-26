Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2024

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.150-1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Brunswick also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.000-5.500 EPS.

Brunswick Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,421. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.52. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $99.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.13.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). Brunswick had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brunswick

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.