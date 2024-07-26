Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Builders FirstSource worth $14,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $33,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE BLDR traded up $8.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.64. 1,748,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,951. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.72. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.24 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.67.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

