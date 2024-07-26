BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) Short Interest Update

BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BZAM Stock Up 30.5 %

BZAMF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,765. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. BZAM has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.15.

BZAM Company Profile

Featured Stories

BZAM Ltd. operates as a cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods. Its brands include the BZAM, TGOD, ness, Highly Dutch Organic, and TABLE TOP, as well as Dunn Cannabis, FRESH, and Wyld partner brands. The company operate facilities in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, as well as retail stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan.

