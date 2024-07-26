Cadence Bank Cuts Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Cadence Bank cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 15,007 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 324,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,360,000 after acquiring an additional 49,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.05. 359,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.04. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $65.68.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

