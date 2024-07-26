Cadence Bank Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cadence Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,092 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,751 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,033,000 after buying an additional 3,921,131 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,581,000 after buying an additional 3,626,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $441,651,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded up $3.65 on Friday, reaching $224.22. 40,302,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,278,246. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $226.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.43.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

