Cadence Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cadence Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,910 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in Starbucks by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $74.05. 12,384,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,694,470. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.38. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 62.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. William Blair cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

