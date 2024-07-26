Cadence Bank Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Cadence Bank lowered its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 368,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 846,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,638,000 after purchasing an additional 70,106 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 548,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,448,000 after buying an additional 40,718 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.08. The company had a trading volume of 226,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.09. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $41.53.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

