Cadence Bank Has $412,000 Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Cadence Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PECO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,562,000. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,042,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,337,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,619,000 after acquiring an additional 577,445 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 918,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,513,000 after acquiring an additional 232,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 255,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 162,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

PECO traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.02. The company had a trading volume of 831,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,050. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $37.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.84. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.96, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 254.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.43.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

