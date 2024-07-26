Cadence Bank Has $722,000 Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Cadence Bank boosted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 300.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 223 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.78.

COO traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $93.21. 1,063,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.93 and a 12 month high of $104.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.28.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

