Cadence Bank Invests $304,000 in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Cadence Bank bought a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COR. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth about $4,212,508,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth about $1,199,695,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth about $556,245,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,825,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COR. StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.78.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE COR traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $227.57. 1,310,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.36. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.65 and a fifty-two week high of $246.75. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.45.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $419,513.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,756.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $419,513.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,756.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,899,112 shares of company stock worth $408,654,376. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

