Cadence Bank Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Cadence Bank decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 48.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VOOG traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $324.37. 115,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,077. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $236.38 and a 1 year high of $350.50. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $329.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.87.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

