Cadence Bank Trims Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Cadence Bank trimmed its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 89.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE stock remained flat at $118.19 on Friday. 1,667,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,629. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.29. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,698 shares of company stock worth $1,702,444 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Get Our Latest Report on DTE

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.