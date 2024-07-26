Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 147.7% from the June 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Cadiz Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDZIP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,793. Cadiz has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91.

Cadiz Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Cadiz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.87%.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

