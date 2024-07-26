Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Short Interest Update

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 317.2% from the June 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHY. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 16,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CHY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 56,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,867. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $12.16.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

