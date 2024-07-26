Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Calavo Growers Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of Calavo Growers stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $23.60. 198,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,336. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97.
Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.
About Calavo Growers
Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.
