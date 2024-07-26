Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Calavo Growers Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Calavo Growers stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $23.60. 198,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,336. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calavo Growers

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at $7,851,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Calavo Growers by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after buying an additional 161,100 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its position in Calavo Growers by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Calavo Growers by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 688,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,259,000 after buying an additional 60,803 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

