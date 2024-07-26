California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Short Interest Update

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, a growth of 436.9% from the June 30th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California BanCorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in California BanCorp in the second quarter worth $474,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in California BanCorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $583,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in California BanCorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 315,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC bought a new stake in California BanCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 59.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

California BanCorp Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ CALB opened at $24.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.46. California BanCorp has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $209.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

California BanCorp ( NASDAQ:CALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. California BanCorp had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $19.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that California BanCorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of California BanCorp in a research note on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of California BanCorp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of California BanCorp from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CALB

About California BanCorp

(Get Free Report)

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to businesses and professionals in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.