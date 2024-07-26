Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,260 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Camping World worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 93,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 6,495.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camping World alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Camping World Stock Performance

NYSE:CWH traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 909,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -537.37 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.90. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $32.54.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,249.69%.

Camping World Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.