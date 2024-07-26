Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$8.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

TSE FVI opened at C$6.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of C$3.56 and a 12-month high of C$8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.08. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of C$303.26 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.5029656 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fortuna Silver Mines

In related news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.01, for a total transaction of C$200,250.00. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

