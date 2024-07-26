Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Target Price to $77.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $59.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,824.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,824.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,099 shares of company stock worth $7,003,553. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.5% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

