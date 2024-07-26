CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 14,312 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,312 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.19% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $20,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5,510.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.30.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $48.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $58.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average is $48.56.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.21). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.21%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.