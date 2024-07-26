CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 5,615 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.12% of Omnicom Group worth $23,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 2.8 %

OMC opened at $93.33 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $98.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

