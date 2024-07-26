CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Boosts Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,981 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in XPO were worth $9,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the first quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at XPO

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $727,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XPO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.45.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of XPO opened at $114.89 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.70 and a fifty-two week high of $130.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

