CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 6,641 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.12% of Atmos Energy worth $20,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 12,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATO. UBS Group began coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $124.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $127.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.13.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.