CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Decreases Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.07% of Saia worth $11,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,733,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth $588,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 99.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter worth $2,953,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Stock Up 1.4 %

SAIA opened at $489.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $445.79 and its 200-day moving average is $492.96. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $341.26 and a one year high of $628.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Saia from $501.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $526.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $502.18.

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

