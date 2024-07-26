CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Grows Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 157.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,956 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.06% of Vertiv worth $18,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,339,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,930,000 after buying an additional 1,766,784 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Vertiv by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,399,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $43,037,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $76.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $109.27.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.53% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,296,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $4,331,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,674,034 shares of company stock valued at $354,931,478. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VRT. TD Cowen increased their target price on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

