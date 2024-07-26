CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $10.15 Million Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.08% of RenaissanceRe worth $10,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,055,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,675,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RNR stock opened at $219.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.34. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $174.22 and a 12 month high of $239.42.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 36.82 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.56.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

