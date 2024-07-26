CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $10.95 Million Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,431,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535,400 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.14% of NIO worth $10,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 272.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in NIO in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $16.18.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

