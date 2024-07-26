CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $9.36 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.06% of Pool worth $9,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 30,047.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,322,000 after purchasing an additional 183,288 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 585.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 183,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,988,000 after purchasing an additional 156,361 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,697,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 711.3% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 123,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,208,000 after purchasing an additional 108,207 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,556,000 after purchasing an additional 90,145 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.75.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ POOL opened at $359.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $336.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.51 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

