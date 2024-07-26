CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Increases Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 599,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 173,015 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.16% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $22,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,673,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,679,868,000 after buying an additional 1,094,714 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $789,947,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,007,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,599,000 after purchasing an additional 73,599 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,862,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,961,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,454,000 after acquiring an additional 185,015 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH opened at $34.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average is $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $423.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.28 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.12%.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,931. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,931. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

