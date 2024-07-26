CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Lowers Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 481,964 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,019 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $28,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,327,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,107,126 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,102,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,794 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,257,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,059,010 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,264,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,547,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AEM. StockNews.com raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $73.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.91, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $77.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

