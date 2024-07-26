CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases 7,144 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,997 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $10,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in Paylocity by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 23,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 34.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Price Performance

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $147.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $129.94 and a 1-year high of $230.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $401.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $200.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $196,084.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,352,224.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,352,224.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total value of $45,919.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,106.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,173 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,388 over the last three months. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Further Reading

