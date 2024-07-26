CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases 78,713 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 247.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,567 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 78,713 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $11,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Commvault Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,531,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $561,081,000 after buying an additional 43,333 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 16.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,914,000 after acquiring an additional 223,347 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 58.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 825,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,704,000 after acquiring an additional 304,459 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 15,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $1,760,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,465 shares in the company, valued at $59,449,043. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $665,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,128,411.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 15,975 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $1,760,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,449,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,874 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commvault Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

CVLT stock opened at $122.24 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.70 and a 12-month high of $127.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.59 and its 200 day moving average is $102.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $223.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.29.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

