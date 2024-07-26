CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases 9,324 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 456,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $25,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,290,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,800,000 after buying an additional 5,407,289 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,107,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,010 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,802,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4,716.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,005,000 after purchasing an additional 785,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $73.38. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.32%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

