CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Raises Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.07% of Vulcan Materials worth $25,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,005,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,368,273,000 after buying an additional 755,991 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,494,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,226,627,000 after purchasing an additional 83,601 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,200,000 after buying an additional 83,337 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $282,528,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,861,000 after buying an additional 601,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at $676,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC stock opened at $253.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.22. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $190.51 and a 52 week high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VMC

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.