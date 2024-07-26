CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Raises Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 84.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,635,418 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 748,277 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.13% of Kinross Gold worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,057 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 130,473 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 13.6% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,454 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 42,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 42,585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $8.54 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on KGC shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cormark raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kinross Gold

About Kinross Gold

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.