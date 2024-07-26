CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Raises Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.08% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $9,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGA. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 244,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $24,918,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.64.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 0.3 %

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $219.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.92. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $135.07 and a twelve month high of $223.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.20.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

