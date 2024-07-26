CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 19,597 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,597 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.05% of MSCI worth $24,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,541,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 803.9% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 587,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,906,000 after acquiring an additional 522,926 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of MSCI by 3,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 253,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,469,000 after purchasing an additional 246,781 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,836,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,725,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,009,000 after buying an additional 151,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.79.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $538.49 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $524.57. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.74 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

