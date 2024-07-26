Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Sativa Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBDS opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. Cannabis Sativa has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

