Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Up 904.3% in July

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 904.3% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 586,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Cansortium Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CNTMF opened at $0.14 on Friday. Cansortium has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.
About Cansortium
