Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Up 904.3% in July

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2024

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 904.3% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 586,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cansortium Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CNTMF opened at $0.14 on Friday. Cansortium has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.

About Cansortium



Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company's medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, topicals, syringes, dried flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and edibles under the Fluent brand name. It also sells various third-party branded medical cannabis products.

Featured Stories

