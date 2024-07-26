Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) to Neutral

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $219.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $162.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UHS. UBS Group raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $204.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.43. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $119.90 and a fifty-two week high of $207.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 19.5% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 11.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,776 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

