Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Acquires 1,225 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. boosted its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,429,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,869,000 after buying an additional 1,568,103 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $538,324,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $528,018,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $347,827,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Veralto by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,978,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,700,000 after purchasing an additional 617,441 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veralto Stock Performance

VLTO traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,971,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,389. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.86 and its 200-day moving average is $90.80. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VLTO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.08.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

