Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lessened its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 81.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,178 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 411,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,678,000 after buying an additional 27,011 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.3% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.33. 1,631,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,246. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.33. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.